A&E to air ‘Generation KKK’ docuseries exposing Ku Klux Klan

Associated Press Published:
In this undated photo provided by This Is Just A Test (TIJAT) Media and the A&E Network, peace activist Arno Michaelis, left, speaks with Chris Buckley, the Grand Knighthawk for the North Georgia White Knights, on A&E's documentary series “Generation KKK,” which premiers on January 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. (TIJAT/A&E via AP)
NEW YORK (AP) — A&E network is set to air a documentary series focused on the Ku Klux Klan.

Announced Monday, “Generation KKK” aims to expose the missions of this racist, anti-Semitic organization and show its impact on American families as Klan members grapple with the consequences of breaking free.

Throughout eight one-hour episodes, the series follows four families including an “Imperial Wizard” who hopes to groom his teenage daughter to take his place, and a fifth-generation Klan family struggling to keep up the legacy.

The series promises to take viewers inside the places where hatred and prejudice are born and bred. It will also follow a group of anti-hate and peace activists working to break the cycle by helping convince members to leave the hate group.

“Generation KKK” premieres Jan. 10.

