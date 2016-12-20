Armed robbers get cash from pizza delivery driver

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint overnight in Fort Wayne.

Police were called to Domino’s in The Harrison on West Jefferson Boulevard after a driver returned to the restaurant and reported the robbery.

The victim told officers the incident happened around midnight in the 100 block of West Dewald Street.

Police said two men, wearing Carhartt jackets, robbed the delivery driver and got away with cash.

Officers searched the area, but nobody was arrested.

The incident is under investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...