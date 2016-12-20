Castleton shoppers line up for NES Classic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the hottest toys this holiday season is also one of the hardest to find.

A line of shoppers waited to get their hands on an NES Classic video game system early Tuesday morning at Best Buy in Castleton.

24-Hour News 8’s own Joe Melillo joined in to purchase the gaming console as a gift. He said about 24 people were waiting when employees handed out vouchers for the hot toy around 7 a.m.

Shipments have been limited, forcing some Nintendo fans across the country to wait in line for hours.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...