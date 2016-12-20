Colts, Lids Foundation partners with Amp Harris to provide more than 700 kids clothes and toys

Related Coverage Lids Foundation donates $10k to provide Christmas toys for kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Amp Harris partnered with the Indianapolis Colts and the Lids Foundation for the annual “Amp Harris Put a Smile on a Kids Face Christmas Toy Giveaway.”

The partnership provided more than 700 kids in need from central Indiana toys and clothes this holiday season.

The Lids Foundation donated a $10,000 check in November to the organization.

Colts players Robert Mathis, Donte Moncrief and D’Qwell Jackson have been a big part of the effort and attended Tuesday night’s event.

All of the families invited to the event are single parent households.

“Last year we blessed over 500 kids and my goal is to reach 1000 this season. I understand how hard it can be for single parents to provide for their kids during the holidays,” said Amp Harris. “My mom was a single parent and did the best she could for me and my siblings during Christmas. I am thankful for my friends, The Lids Foundation, The Old National Center, WTLC Radio as well as many others who have donated money, toys and time to put a smile on a child’s face this Christmas.”

There was a live holiday concert, food and games.

There were also Christmas gifts, tickets to Pacers and Colts games given away at the event.

Cash donations are being accepted, click here for more information, or you can donate unopened toys at Forest Manager Multi Service Center at 5603 East 38th Street.

