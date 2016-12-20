Columbus police locate suspect hiding in trash can after chase

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Police arrested a suspect following a chase on Monday after he was found hiding in an empty trash can behind a residence.

Around 1:30 p.m., Columbus Police Officer Frank Dickman observed a vehicle driving aggressively near Saddle Drive and Taylor Road. When Dickman attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, later identified as 39-year-old Columbus resident Steven Burton, continued to flee. The pursuit turned on to 10th Street, where Burton drove his car across a raised median, eventually losing a front tire and continuing to travel on the vehicle’s rim.

An off-duty Bartholomew County sheriff’s deputy took over as the lead car, following Burton into the Quail Run Apartments, where Burton fled on foot. A female passenger, later identified as Natasha Carr, 27, of Columbus, remained inside Burton’s vehicle.

Additional off-duty officers arrived in the area and continued the search, locating Burton inside an empty trash can behind a residence on the 2600 block of 12th Street.

Burton was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on a 48-hour hold with multiple charges, including resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a vehicle, driving while suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia and leaving the scene of an accident.

Carr faces a preliminary charge of false informing.

