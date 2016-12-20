Columbus police recover stolen vehicle, suspect in custody

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Columbus have a suspect in custody after recovering a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning.

According to the Columbus Police Department, 34-year-old Terry Barnhart has been arrested in connection to a stolen 1998 Chevy S-10.

Police responded to a parking lot in the 900 block of Marr Road around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to a call for a stolen truck.

The owner of the truck told officers he heard what he thought was his vehicle’s muffler and then later noticed the truck near Marr Road and Pavillion Drive.

A responding officer soon caught up to the stolen truck, conducted a stop and then the driver, Barnhart, was taken into custody.

The vehicle was returned undamaged to its owner.

Barnhart was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail. He faces a preliminary charge of auto theft.

