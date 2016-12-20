Deputies: Florida man shot woman who rejected his advances, then had sex with her

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Okeechobee County man was charged with murder after detectives say he shot a woman who rejected his sexual advances, and then he had sex with her.

The victim’s sister called 911 on Dec. 7, after she went to her sister’s home and found her dead and lying in a pool of blood.

Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home on Highway 70 and discovered Amanda Gayle Suarez, 25, deceased on the floor of her kitchen. Deputies say it appeared as though Suarez’s body had been dragged down the hallway and left in the kitchen.

Detectives were called to the scene where they uncovered a horrible chain of events.

Investigators say Suarez had been shot behind her ear with a .22 caliber rifle. They later found out that Christopher William Shows, 21, knew Suarez and had gone to her home. She opened the door and let him inside where Shows made sexual advances toward Suarez, but she rebuffed those advances.

Investigators say Shows then left Suarez’s house and got a gun from his truck. He went back into her home and chased her through the house. Investigators say Shows shot Suarez as she tried to run out the back door.

He then allegedly had sex with her. Detectives say it was impossible to determine if she was still alive at the time.

Shows then stole Suarez’s phone, which was worth more than $100. Detectives say Shows tried to cover up the crime by burning his clothes and disposing of Suarez’s phone.

Shows was arrested on charges of First Degree Premeditated Murder, Armed Burglary of an Occupied Residence with a Battery, Desecration of a Body, Attempted Sexual Battery, and Grand Theft from a Residence.

