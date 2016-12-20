Former sheriff’s deputy, school employee appears in court for bribery, theft case

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) – Frank Shahadey made his initial appearance in federal court for his indictment in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

WISH-TV’s sister station WTHI spoke with Tim Horty with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Indiana.

Horty told us Shahadey appeared before a magistrate judge.

Shahadey heard charges of nine counts of wire fraud and one count of theft or bribery from a program receiving federal funds.

Those stem from a kickback scheme investigators say Shahadey and Franklin Fennell were a part of.

Shahadey did not enter an official plea at the hearing.

Both Shahadey and Fennell are set for trial on Feb. 21 at the federal courthouse in Terre Haute.

FBI investigation at Cobblestone Crossings Apartments View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (WTHI Photo/Mike Latta) (WTHI Photo/Mike Latta) (WTHI Photo/Mike Latta) (WTHI Photo/Mike Latta) (WTHI Photo/Mike Latta) (WTHI Photo/Mike Latta) (WTHI Photo/Mike Latta) (WTHI Photo/Mike Latta) (WTHI Photo/Mike Latta) (WTHI Photo/Mike Latta)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...