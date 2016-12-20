Former sheriff’s deputy, school employee appears in court for bribery, theft case

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) – Frank Shahadey made his initial appearance in federal court for his indictment in Indianapolis on Tuesday.
WISH-TV’s sister station WTHI spoke with Tim Horty with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Indiana.
Horty told us Shahadey appeared before a magistrate judge.
Shahadey heard charges of nine counts of wire fraud and one count of theft or bribery from a program receiving federal funds.
Those stem from a kickback scheme investigators say Shahadey and Franklin Fennell were a part of.
Shahadey did not enter an official plea at the hearing.
Both Shahadey and Fennell are set for trial on Feb. 21 at the federal courthouse in Terre Haute.