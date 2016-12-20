Healthy Holiday Desserts

Eat well and love the taste, too, this Christmas! Katlin Smith, CEO of Simple Mills, shows us how!

Christmas Tree Brownies

Ingredients:

1 box Simple Mills Chocolate Muffin Mix

3 eggs

1 tbsp vanilla extract

6 tbsp butter

3/4 cup coconut sugar

1 container of Simple Mills vanilla frosting

2 tbsp matcha green tea powder

1/4 cup naturally dyed sprinkles

1 box of mini candy canes

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 375º for denser brownies. Melt butter and allow to cool until lukewarm.

2. Whisk eggs, melted butter and vanilla in a large bowl. Add sugar and Chocolate Muffin Mix; whisk until well blended.

3. Spread mix evenly into a large greased brownie pan.

4. Cook for 20 minutes, cool in pan for at least 15-20 minutes before cutting into small triangles (Christmas tree shape).

5. Remove from pan gently with a spatula and place onto a separate plate.

6. Next, combine matcha powder into vanilla frosting and mix thoroughly until all powder is blended and the frosting is a light green hue.

7. Spoon the frosting into a small ziploc bag and cut off the tip. Gently squeeze the frosting through the hole in the bag and make designs on the tree!

8. Top with frosting and place broken up mini candy canes gently into the bottom of each brownie tree for the Christmas tree stump.

9. Serve and enjoy!

Cranberry Pistachio Bundt Cake

Ingredients:

3 eggs

1/3 cup coconut oil

1 tbsp vanilla extract

1/3 cup water

1 box Simple Mills Chocolate Muffin Mix

1 cup fresh cranberries

1/2 cup shelled and chopped pistachios

1/2 container of Simple Mills Chocolate Frosting

2 tbsp shelled and chopped pistachios

Directions:

1. Combine eggs, oil, vanilla and water together in a large bowl. Mix until well combined.

2. Add in Simple Mills Chocolate Muffin Mix, cranberries and pistachios. Mix well and pour into a bundt cake pan.

3. Preheat oven to 350º.

4. Place bundt pan into preheated oven for 15-20 minutes. Let cool for 10-15 minutes.

5. Top with 1/2 container of Simple Mills Chocolate Frosting melted and 2 tbsp chopped pistachios.

6. Cool in refridgerator until ready to serve!

Chocolate Muffins with Simple Mills Frosting & Crushed Peppermint

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1/2 cup water

3 tbsp coconut oil

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 box Simple Mills Chocolate Muffin Mix

1 container Simple Mills Chocolate Frosting

1 box of candy canes or peppermint candies

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350º.

2. Combine eggs, water, oil and vanilla into a large bowl and mix together. Next, place Simple Mills Chocolate Muffin Mix into the bowl and whisk until well combined.

3. Spoon batter into 12 lightly greased or paper-lined muffin cups, filling each 2/3 full.

4. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

5. Let cool for 10-15 minutes and then top with Simple Mills frosting and crushed candy canes or peppermint candies!

6. Serve and enjoy!

To learn more, visit www.simplemills.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...