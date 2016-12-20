IFD investigates after fire breaks out in family home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Fire Department is investigating after a fire broke out Tuesday morning.

According to officials, firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of Harlan Street at 10:51 a.m. after reports of a fire.

When firefighters arrived they say heavy fire showing from the front porch.

A family of six has lived in the home since 1986 and has no insurance. Officials say the victims are working with the Red Cross for shelter.

A 69-year-old male, 64-year-old woman, and their 39-year-old daughter and her two children ages 14 and 13, and then the couples 34-year-old son.

One of the victims, a 64-year-old woman, said she heard a loud noise on the front porch and smoke began ti fill the home. The victim was taken out of the home by firefighters and treated by firefighters on scene before being transported to the hospital. Officials say she suffered minor injuries.

It is unclear what started the fire, but fire officials say at least one home oxygen tank burst due to heat.

