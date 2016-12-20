Shoplifting suspect, IMPD officer crash during chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A suspected shoplifting ended in a police pursuit and two separate crashes on the southeast side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Dollar General at Keystone Avenue and Hanna Avenue on report of a man shoplifting around 10:30 a.m.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers chased the suspect’s pickup truck, which was later determined to be stolen. At one point, the man fish-tailed the vehicle, attempting to hit an officer, according to police, but the officer was not struck.

The suspect, later identified as 36-year-old John Martin of Indianapolis, crashed a short time later into an electric pole near PNC Bank at Southeastern Avenue and Raymond Street. He ran, but was quickly taken into custody in the bank’s drive through, according to police.

An officer heading to assist during the chase crashed on I-65 near Keystone Avenue, according to IMPD. An ambulance was called, but police say the officer was not seriously hurt.

Police said Martin was “uncooperative,” and he was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The bank temporarily lost power due to the downed power line.

IMPD: Chase started when officers started investigating possible shoplifting at the Dollar General near Keystone & Hanma. Truck also stolen. pic.twitter.com/aTIPEBdkmt — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) December 20, 2016

