IMPD searching for man responsible for 5 bicycle thefts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is wanted for theft by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

According to police, on Nov. 23 between 3:20 a.m. and 4:15 a.m., a man went inside an apartment building in the 600 block of East Michigan Street.

When he made his way inside, he cut off a lock on a bicycle and removed it from the building.

Investigators believe the man is responsible for five bicycle thefts from the same building. Police said the thefts total $3,500.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...