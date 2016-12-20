IMPD seeking suspect in rape on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection to a rape that took place Sept. 19, on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

An officer responded to the report of a rape at the Carriage House Apartments in the 5600 block of Whitcomb Terrace. The 26-year-old victim said she was on Whitcomb Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. when a man came up behind her and sexually assaulted her. The victim managed to scream for help, then turn around and elbowed the man. The man then saw an IMPD car and left the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s to early 30s, between 5’2″ and 5’3″ tall, wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and sneakers, with a short beard, black hair shaved on the sides and muscular build.

Contact Detective Fernando Cervantes at 317-327-8371 with information about this case, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or 800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit an online tip here. Information provided through Crime Stoppers is considered to be anonymous.

