Last-Minute Gifts for Nature Lovers from Wild Birds Unlimited

Only five days till Christmas!! If you have a bird lover in your life, there’s still time to grab the perfect gift. John Schaust from Wild Birds Unlimited shares gift ideas under $30:

Hummingbird Feeders, Flying Start Combo., Seed Characters

Our patented Advanced Pole System is the foundation for successfully attracting birds to your backyard. Get someone started with our Basic Boxed Setup. It is comprised of interchangeable hardware pieces, so as their love for the hobby grows, so can their bird feeding station.

APS is versatile too. You can use it for hanging bird feeders as well as hanging plants.

Classic Too Bird Feeder

The exclusive patented Classic Series features curved ends to see the birds on both sides of the feeder and perch drains that allow seed to fall for ground-feeding birds! The Classic Too EcoTough models come with a Lifetime guarantee!

Hot Pepper Bird Food Products

We’ve added some heat to a few of our bird food products. While backyard birds will readily eat foods containing hot pepper, squirrels not so much!

High Perch Hummingbird Feeders

WBU High Perch Hummingbird Feeders come with a Lifetime guarantee

Locations:

Wild Birds Unlimited

Indianapolis

3956 E 82nd St

Wild Birds Unlimited

Carmel

9830 N Michigan Rd

Wild Birds Unlimited

Avon

8100 E US Hwy 36

Wild Birds Unlimited

Greenwood

331 S State Road 135

Wild Birds Unlimited

Noblesville

14753 Hazel Dell Crossing #500

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WILD BIRDS UNLIMITED

