Some ideas are so much bigger than what they appear. Meet Caitlin Carter and her dad Cory. Today on Indy Style, Caitlin describes how she’s helping raise money for kids with cancer, all from a simple t-shirt. As dad says, when kids learn about the value of helping others and putting them first, everybody wins! We couldn’t agree more!

To learn more, visit:

www.blueOceanApparel.com

Facebook:

www.facebook.com/blueoceanapparel/

