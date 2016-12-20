More tickets available for Indy’s first mac and cheese fest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Additional tickets will be released for Indy’s first festival dedicated to mac n’ cheese after an overwhelming demand for additional tickets by the community.

Chef’s Night Off and MOKB Present announced on Tuesday the additional tickets are being released for Return of the Mac: Indy’s First Mac and Cheese Fest, thanks to a partnership with American Dairy Association Indiana and Indiana Dairy Farmers. The partnership allowed the food event to change venues and will be held at The Pavilion at Pan Am Plaza located at 201 South Capitol Avenue.

For the event on Jan. 8, 2017, there will be cheese samples from more than 20 of Indy’s favorite restaurants.

Each ticket includes:

Unlimited sampling for two hours

Full bar for 21+ guests

Some of the participating restaurants include:

Thunderbird

Mac Genie

Kuma’s Korner

Clustertruck

Hollyhock Hill

Sangrita Saloon

The District Tap

Charblue

Cobblestone

Roosters Kitchen

Red Frazier

Fat Dan’s

Oakleys

Spoke and Steel

Second Helping

Cerulean,

Monon Food Company

Wildcat

Big Papa’s

Tulip Tree

Joella’s Hot Chicken

All tickets sold previously will still be valid for the event.

The additional tickets that went on sale Tuesday are $20 for general admission and $35 for VIP Early Entry.

Kids six and under are free when accompanied by an adult with a ticket.

A limited amount of tickets are available.

Click here to purchase tickets.

