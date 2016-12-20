Museums offer family fun on New Year’s Eve

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This New Year’s Eve, two Indianapolis museums are offering family-friendly entertainment so kids can welcome 2017 without losing sleep.

Families can begin the day at The Children’s Museum for its annual Countdown to Noon, with events from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Included with general admission, the celebration will provide a variety of activities, including noon and 1 p.m. Water Clock countdowns to the new year, featuring performances by Grammy-nominated Zak Morgan. Visitors will have the chance to capture memories of 2016 by making a family time capsule, as well as learn New Year’s greetings from around the world. Click here for ticket information.

Starting at 6 p.m. at Indiana State Museum, Family New Year’s Eve will feature a balloon drop at 8 p.m. The event promises jugglers, train rides and face-painting, as well as music, games, prizes and crafts for visitors, enjoyed in an alcohol-free environment. Tickets are $9 for members and $15 for non-members, and reservations are recommended. Click here for ticket information.

