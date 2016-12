INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The National Association of Elementary School Principals is honoring late Amy Beverland Elementary principal, Susan Jordan.

Jordan was honored during the National Conference in Washington DC in March of 2016.

Her name was added to one of the copper leaves on the Tree of Life memorial. There are five names that have been engraved on the leaves.

Jordan was killed by a bus that went over a curb at the elementary school on Jan. 26.

