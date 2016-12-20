NFL offering new Scouting Combine Experience for fans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The NFL announced Tuesday it’s offering a new Scouting Combine Experience for fans.

The NFL will bring free and interactive fan experiences. The experiences will include access to combine drills, press conferences, autographs from NFL legends, and virtual reality attractions.

The NFL Combine Experience will happen at the Indiana Convention Center from March 2, 2017 through March 5, 2017.

“We are excited to deliver to our fans new opportunities to be a part of the Scouting Combine, one of our most-anticipated annual events,” said NFL Senior Vice President of Events PETER O’REILLY. “With the new NFL Combine Experience, we have re-imagined the event to provide more access for our fans and to create unique ways for them to join the excitement as well as see the next generation of NFL players in Indianapolis.”

The NFL Combine Experience hours include:

Thursday, March 2: Noon to 8 p.m.

Friday, March 3: Noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 4: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 5: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to register for the free NFL Combine Experience. Tickets are required for entry and correspond to a particular day and time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...