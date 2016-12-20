Investigation reveals no threat after report of person with gun on IU’s Bloomington campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – A person with a gun was been reported on IU’s Bloomington campus Tuesday evening.

The university posted a message on social media urging those on campus to seek safety.

A little over 30 minutes after the initial tweet, the university tweeted that an investigation was ongoing, however a threat is no longer imminent.

According to IUPD, a student who was leaving Union Street apartments reported seeing someone with a what they thought was a handgun.

Police checked the cameras in that area and saw someone matching the description provided by the student, no weapons were visible on camera. Officers then began checking buildings and said they had only received that one call.

Later, officers located a student who entered the Pine Hall around the time of the original complaint. Police responded an apartment where that person was identified as a non-student who was visiting a student residing in Pine Hall. That person matched the description of the individual in the earlier call and looked to be the same individual on the cameras.

While cooperating with officers that person told officers he was hiding a marijuana cigarette from the person who made the initial complaint. After a search of the property, which police say the individual consented to, no weapon or marijuana was found.

Criminal charges are not being sought, according to police.

IU Bloomington Update: Investigation is on-going. Threat is no longer imminent. Resume normal routine but remain vigilant. See emergency.iu. — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) December 21, 2016

IU Bloomington Alert! A subject with a gun has been reported on campus. Take safe shelter. Lock door. Call 911 with info. Follow official in — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) December 21, 2016

