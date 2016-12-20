Police in Bloomington investigating homicide

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – Authorities in Bloomington are investigating a homicide.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, the deadly incident happened in the 3300 block of Odell Drive at approximately 1:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

After arriving on scene, officers located the 46-year-old male victim suffering from a stab wound to the chest. Witnesses told police the victim had been stabbed by 48-year-old Kenneth Hawkins.

The victim was transported to the IU Health Bloomington Hospital, where he later died.

Hawkins was transported to the Monroe County Jail and faces preliminary charges for homicide, intimidation with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.

Police said the deadly incident stemmed from a domestic incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

