Quiet week, warmer & soggy holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Temperatures will move out of the freezer over the coming days, with relatively quiet conditions through the rest of the work week. A more potent system takes aim on the state this weekend.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and not quite as cold as previous mornings, although many areas will still fall to the mid to upper teens for Wednesday morning. Areas south of Indy should hang on to the lower 20s.

Wednesday:

A similar day to Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday:

A weak boundary moving through the Great Lakes region will bring an increase in cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures, but precipitation. should stay well north of the state. That being said, can’t rule out a flurry or two – especially for the northern third of the state. No accumulation is expected. Highs top out in the lower to middle 30s.

8 Day Forecast:

Patter remains quiet through Friday evening. Light precipitation should work into the state by Friday evening – cold enough that we may mix some snow/sleet in with rain. More robust system works in late Saturday night, and for most of the day on Christmas. Can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder on Sunday as well. We look to stay entirely on the warm sector of the system, meaning an all rain event through the weekend. Rain should wrap up by Monday, with sharply cooling temperatures through the day on Monday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...