The Latest: Search warrant unsealed in Clinton email probe

A federal court in New York has released redacted copies of the search warrant and other documents that gave the FBI permission to take a second look at Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Among the documents unsealed Tuesday was an FBI affidavit arguing there was probable cause to examine the emails found on a computer belonging to former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin. The papers offered no new revelations about a case that factored into the presidential race.

The discovery of the emails prompted FBI Director James Comey to briefly reopen an investigation that he had closed into Clinton’s use of a private computer server. Agents spent several days analyzing them before Comey announced that they contained no new evidence.

