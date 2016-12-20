TO GIVE OR TO GET: Wag Swag Dog Harness

Still looking for a gift for your pet this Christmas? Check out the Wag Swag Dog Harness! Here’s more:

As dog owners, we know you want only the best for your furry companions. That’s why we created the WagSwag Harness—designed for maximum comfort and style, with an impeccable fit. Carefully structured with your pet in mind, we’ve included features that enhance the fit to your dog. That means no tugging at the neck, no cutting under your dog’s front legs—just a perfect fit for a happier, healthier pet.

Features:

• Safe and comfortable fit

• Adjustable at the neck and back

• Easy on-off squeeze buckles

• Breathable mesh

• Durable nylon webbing straps

• D-rings for leash, tags and charms

• Fun interchangeable designs

To learn more, visit https://charlieandspike.com/shop/category/harnesses.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...