Related Coverage One suspect arrested in connection to double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The trial starts Tuesday for the man accused in a double homicide back in 2015.

Eric Horton was arrested in December of 2015 after police say he killed two women inside a home on East New York Street in Indianapolis.

Police say Horton was arrested in Urbana, Illinois, a few days after the killing.

Police identified the victims as India Barnes and Tomika Mack.

Horton faces two murder charges.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...