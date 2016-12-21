IMPD investigating after 1 critically hurt in crash on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was seriously hurt in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning.

According to IMPD, officers were sent to Brookville Road and South Post Road shortly after 7:30 a.m. after reports of a “possible fatal crash.”

When officers arrived, they saw a box truck and vehicle involved in a crash. Police say the driver of the vehicle was unresponsive. The Indianapolis Fire Department and medics extricated the driver of the vehicle and transported the driver to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. .

Investigators say they believe the driver of the vehicle could have been on the way to a local high school.

Witnesses told officers the vehicle was traveling eastbound when the driver turned north onto Post Road. The driver of the box truck was driving westbound when it hit the vehicle in the intersection. Witnesses also told police the driver of the vehicle ran the red light.

The driver of the box truck was transported to Eskenazi Hospital for tests, but police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

This is an on-going investigation.

