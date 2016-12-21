5 malnourished children found living in car outside Florida Walmart

GREENACRES, Fla. (AP) – A man and woman are facing child neglect charges after a sheriff’s deputy found five malnourished children living in a car parked outside a Walmart store.

The Palm Beach Post reports Donell Barron and Rikki Hart – both 34 – were arrested Sunday.

An arrest report says the deputy looked inside the car after detecting a strong odor “similar to that of homeless camps.” Baron told the deputy the family lost their home and lived in motels until they ran out of money two months ago.

Baron told the deputy the kids bathed at a nearby park.

Authorities say the children are underweight, but the 14-year-old boy’s bones “were clearly visible.”

The Department of Children and Families took custody of the children. The report doesn’t say whether Baron and Hart have lawyers.

