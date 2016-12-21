9 arrested in Pulaski Co. after toddler found locked inside wooden box

PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI/WSBT) — Nine people face charges after police say a 3-year-old girl was locked inside a wooden box for extended periods of time.
According to 24-Hour News 8’s sister station WLFI, Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a North Judson home on County Road 800 North after receiving word of child abuse being filed.
After getting a search warrant, deputies said they found a girl locked inside a plywood box. The box was reportedly kept in the living room. Authorities said the 3 year old would be kept inside it for extended periods of time.
Police found multiple adults inside the home, inside vehicles and in a camper outside the home – all of whom were transported to jail.
Three people, including the girl’s father and stepmother, were arrested for neglect of a dependent and six others living on the property face charges for failure to report.
“Nobody spoke up about a little girl in the box. Even as we were taking them out of the house, no one spoke up and said, ‘Hey, there’s a little girl over here in the box,’” Sheriff Jeff Richwine said.
Five juveniles and the 3 year old girl were taken into the custody of the Indiana Department of Child Services in Pulaski County.
The following is a list of the nine North Judson residents arrested and the preliminary charges they face include:
Neglect of a dependent:
– Donna Short, 42
– Christopher Short, 25
– Patricia Meeks
Failure to report child abuse:
– Michael Meeks, 19
– Thelma Meeks, 38
– Derrick Butala, 36
– Shawn Griffin, 18
– Anna Senesac, 19
– Timothy Senesac, 18