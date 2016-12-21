Alzheimer’s Association looks ahead to The Longest Day fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including more than 100,000 people just in Indiana. One organization is striving to change that.

Anne Murray, with the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Indiana, stopped by 24-Hour News 8’s studios Wednesday morning to talk about the organization and one of its annual fundraisers called “The Longest Day.”

The Longest Day takes place on June 21, 2017. Supporters of the Alzheimer’s Association will form teams and create their own fundraisers on June 21.

“The Longest Day’s flexibility allows people to create an event that reflects their interests and their schedules,” says Anne Murray, The Longest Day Coordinator of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “From hosting a backyard barbecue or euchre event to urban scavenger hunts, facility open houses or going casual for the cause at work, teams are having a blast brainstorming ideas with us to create fun activities that raise awareness and funds for those facing Alzheimer’s and their families.”

Those interested in joining a team can host an event or activity on any day of the year, though the focus will be on June 21.

Early-bird registration closes at the end of the day on Wednesday.

You can register for $15.

Click here to start or join a team.

