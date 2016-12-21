Artisan gifts for less than $20

Break out the $20 bill because that’s all you’re gonna need when you visit the Junkyard Goddess Eco-Boutique! Co-owner John Dolon shows us a few samples of what you’ll find.

1) Raku Pottery – hand-painted and signed by the artist Jeremy Diller

2) Birch Candles made by local 87 year old veteran.

3) Uplifting art prints/signs by Columbus, IN artist Polly PRB

Two $20 specials for Indy Style viewers, by saying the “magic” word:

1) Junkyard Goddess Milk Paint (regularly $26)

2) Capri Blue Candles (regularly $31.95)

Address is: 1051 E. 54th Street in the Monon Station (on the Monon and 54th)

Hours open: Wednesday through Sunday

To learn more, visit:

Website: www.junkyardgoddess.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/junkyardgoddess

Instagram: www.instagram.com/thejunkyardgoddess

**Due to technical difficulties, the segment is divided into TWO and continued in separate sections. We apologize for any inconvenience.

