Backpacks of Hope provides supplies for men at Wheeler Mission

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An organization from the Fort Wayne area is helping out the needy here in Marion County.

Backpacks of Hope dropped off backpacks full of supplies for men in need at Wheeler Mission on Wednesday.

There’s been an increase in the number of men staying at the shelter so far this winter.

On Dec. 21 last year, there were 177 men staying in the shelter with 556 meals given out. As of last Friday, there were 448 total men in the shelter and about 650 meals given out.

Leaders at the Wheeler Mission Shelter for Men say the cold has been a big factor; the weather was much milder in 2015.

The backpacks contain hygiene products, a Bible, scarves and gloves — simple items that can go a long way.

Backpacks of Hope isn’t asking for donations, just that this holiday season you give back to the city of Indianapolis by donating your time, money or clothing.

For more information, click here. You can also donate to Wheeler Mission here.

