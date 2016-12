INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Approximately 1,200 IPL customers are without power as of Wednesday morning.

The cause of the outage is unknown, but IPL crews are on site working.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis was briefly without power, with thousands of visitors waiting in their atrium, as they tweeted below:

The museum is part of a large citywide power outage. Visitors are gathering in the atrium. We've paused entry at the box office at this time — Children's Museum IN (@TCMIndy) December 21, 2016

Power has been restored, with entry at the box office once again available.

The power has now been restored at the museum. Thank you for your patience this morning. — Children's Museum IN (@TCMIndy) December 21, 2016

