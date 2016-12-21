Former Columbus North star Josh Speidel returns with Vermont basketball team

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a comeback for the ages as Josh Speidel returned to his home state with his new basketball team Wednesday night.

The former Columbus North standout is now part of the men’s basketball team at the University of Vermont, and the Catamounts played Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

In February 2015, a car accident left Speidel in critical condition. He spent 117 days in the hospital after suffering a traumatic brain injury.

The University of Vermont agreed to hold Speidel’s scholarship as long as necessary while Josh recovered. He started at Vermont in June.

“I don’t really know what the end goal will be and what God’s plan is at the end of this,” Speidel said. “I don’t know so I’m just trying to work and try and just do the best I can and train as hard as I can.”

