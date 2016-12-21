Franklin Community High School on lockdown after teacher threatened

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Franklin Community High School is on a code yellow lockdown for the remainder of the day on Wednesday, after a teacher was threatened by a student via email, according to Franklin Community Schools.

The Franklin Community Schools administration was informed of the threat at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Franklin Police Department was then notified and started an investigation.

FCS says the school is open still open but will remain on a code yellow lockdown. There will be an increased police presence throughout the high school.

“I want to commend the police department, FCHS staff and students for following our safety protocol,” Superintendent Dr. David Clendening said. “As always, we want to encourage staff and students, if you see something, say something.”

Parents and guardians were informed of the lockdown around 7:40 a.m. by voicemail from the principal.

FCS says if parents or guardians choose to keep their children home, there is a scheduled make-up day for finals on Jan. 6 at 8 a.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...