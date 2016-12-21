Gifts to give the traveler

Whether to Indy, to Florida… on vacation… or for a meeting. Wherever you’re traveling and for whatever reason, check out these cool gifts you or a friend is sure to love!

• The Anti-theft Classic Crossbody Bag (comes in 7 colors), item number 42373. This is our most beloved bag. The reviews are in the thousands and all are off the chart. I’ll send one of each color and an Anti-theft on-air demo bag that shows all the built in Anti-Theft features.

www.travelonbags.com/anti-theft/classic/anti-theft-cross-body-bag

• GetBeen, a new travel app that is changing the way people use online reviews. With Been you can create a “kitchen cabinet” of trusted advisers to rely on for convenient business reviews and recommendations. Website: http://getbeen.com

• Set of 2 each soap sheets: Body Wash Sheets, Hand Soap Sheets, Laundry Soap Sheets, Shampoo Sheets, Shaving Sheets. This makes things much easier when flying verses bottles. They are perfect for camping or outdoor adventures, and “just in case”.

www.travelonbags.com/toiletries/travel-sized

Here WeGo – iOS + Android (free)

Some people still don’t remember the route to their in-laws house no matter how many times they’ve taken the drive. Rather than wasting all your data getting directions to your travel destination, use Here WeGo. This app provides detailed turn-by-turn directions for over 100 different countries that you can download and access offline, making it a great app to help avoid data fees. Here WeGo also offers directions for various forms of transportation, including car, bike or public transportation and updates prices, traffic conditions, where to park, for any drive.

Here WeGo operates in 1300+ cities around the world, in North America, Europe, Australia and more!

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/here-wego-city-navigation/id955837609?mt=8

Hopper – iOS + Android (free)

Predict. Watch. Buy. Fly. If you plan to travel by plane this holiday season you have to check out the award-winning mobile app, Hopper. This app has big data predictive algorithms that help to users find the best time to buy a plane ticket for any date and destination. Users can watch specific travel options and the app will advise you when the best time to book is. Hoppers insightful predictions consistently perform with 95% accuracy, and the real humans behind Hopper can help you with your booking. With no ads, spam or popups, Hopper helps travelers choose when to fly and buy to get the lowest fares. You might end up saving enough money for a seat upgrade!

www.hopper.com/

To learn more, visit www.chaosisbliss.com/.

