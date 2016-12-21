Governor and Vice President-elect Pence volunteers at Wheeler Mission

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President-elect and Indiana Governor Mike Pence took some time Wednesday to volunteer at Wheeler Mission.

Pence helped serve food for dozens of homeless people housed at the non-profit shelter. There has been an increase in the number of men staying at the shelter so far this winter.

“Even in these times where we have record employment in the state of Indiana and a growing economy, there (are) still many men and women in our state that are hurting; many families struggling,” Pence said. “And today, being with these volunteers at Wheeler Mission and seeing the way they’re pouring their hearts, time and resources into these people’s lives is deeply inspiring.”

At this time last year, there were 177 men staying in the shelter and 556 meals provided. This year, there were 448 men in the shelter and about 650 meals given out as of last Friday.

