IMPD Chief Troy Riggs stepping down after one year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Hogsett announced Wednesday morning that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Troy Riggs will be leaving the department.

“At the end of this challenging year, Chief Troy Riggs will be leaving the City of Indianapolis to pursue other opportunities. While we are grateful for the innovative ideas that Troy brought to the table over the last eleven months, I have already begun the process of assembling a new IMPD leadership team that will build upon our efforts to reduce violent crime and protect our neighborhoods. I remain more confident than ever in the dedication and bravery of the men and women who proudly wear the uniform of IMPD, every single day. “

Hogsett said Riggs decided to step down and, if it were up to the mayor, Riggs would stay on as chief. The mayor said he met with IMPD leaders Wednesday to plan a transition team.

The chief, who fought tears at a news conference Wednesday, won’t say what or where his new job will be. He plans to stay in Indiana and he’s not considering any other police chief jobs.

He said someone will announce the details of his new job early next year.

“I have to think about the future of my family. The financial future,” Riggs said.

The city pays the chief $117,000 dollars per year.

The president of Indy's police union is encouraging the mayor to promote from within.

“Here’s my concern. It’s that if we go out and suddenly try to reinvent the wheel and find someone else, the progress we made suddenly starts to slide backwards,” FOP Lodge 86 President, Rick Snyder said.

Riggs said he's most proud of restoring department morale. He's worked in law enforcement for 27 years on four police departments.

“This is the finest police department in America. It has the best people,” Riggs said before stopping to compose himself.

Riggs’ departure comes after less than a year on the job. Riggs became the head of IMPD on Jan. 1 of this year after being selected by Mayor Joe Hogsett for the position.

Riggs stepped into the position after former IMPD Chief Rick Hite announced he was leaving the force at the end of 2015.

Prior to serving as IMPD Chief, Riggs was the Director of Public Safety at IUPUI and also served as Director of Public Safety for the city of Indianapolis.

Regarding Rigg’s departure, Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said, “The City of Indianapolis has been well served by Troy Riggs as director of public safety and IMPD chief. He has set the department on the correct path with a holistic approach to public safety, and I am confident that his successor will continue down that path.”

During the announcement, Riggs said one of the things he’s most proud of is restoring morale within IMPD. “This is the finest police department job in America. It has the best people…give me a second. We have the best people in our police and crew here,” Riggs said.

Riggs says he’s not considering any other police chief jobs at this time but does have offers on the table. As IMPD chief, Riggs made a salary of $117,000.

Rev. Charles Harrison told 24-Hour News 8 he was sad to hear the news.

“I am sad to hear the news that my friend Chief Riggs is stepping down as police chief of IMPD. I know this was a difficult decision for Chief Riggs and his family. Troy Riggs has been an exceptional public servant for our city, and he is certainly going to be missed,” Harrison said.

The president of Indy’s police union is encouraging the mayor to promote from within.

