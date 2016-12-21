IMPD officer involved in east side crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer was involved in a crash on the east side of the city Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 38th Street between Franklin and Post roads just after 6:15 a.m.

Police say a woman got out of the vehicle and ran with an infant to a home in the 3700 block of Harvest Avenue.

The officer and infant were checked out by medics on the scene. Neither had significant injuries.

The woman was taken into custody.

38th Street was shut down in the area as the scene was investigated.

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

