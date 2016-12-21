INDOT tracking Santa’s arrival to Indiana

(WISH) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is tracking Santa again this year on social media to help promote safe travels this holiday season.

While the public has the chance to track Santa, Kris Kringle will pass Indiana landmarks, visiting INDOT staff and share travel tips.

Children who would like to track Santa are asked to ask their parents for permission or help.

Here’s how you will track good o’l Saint Nick:

When looking on the social sites above, be sure to look for posts tagged #SantaStopsIN.

