INDOT tracking Santa’s arrival to Indiana

(WISH) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is tracking Santa again this year on social media to help promote safe travels this holiday season.
While the public has the chance to track Santa, Kris Kringle will pass Indiana landmarks, visiting INDOT staff and share travel tips.
Children who would like to track Santa are asked to ask their parents for permission or help.
Here’s how you will track good o’l Saint Nick:
- Santa will arritve in Seymour District at 6 p.m.
Click here: www.facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast
Click here: www.twitter.com/INDOTSoutheast
- Santa will arritve in Greenfield District at 6:30 p.m.
http://www.facebook.com/INDOTEastCentral
http://www.twitter.com/INDOTEast
- Santa will arrive in Fort Wayne Distrcit at 7 p.m.
http://www.facebook.com/INDOTNortheast
http://www.twitter.com/INDOTNortheast
- Santa will arrive in LaPorte District at 7:30 p.m.
http://www.facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest
http://www.twitter.com/INDOTNorthwest
- Santa will arrive in Crawfordsville District at 8 p.m.
http://www.facebook.com/INDOTWestCentral
http://www.twitter.com/INDOT_WCentral
- Santa will arrive in Vincennes District at 8:30 p.m.
http://www.facebook.com/INDOTVincennesDistrict
http://www.twitter.com/INDOTSouthwest
k.com/INDOTVincennesDistrict
http://www.twitter.com/INDOTSouthwest
When looking on the social sites above, be sure to look for posts tagged #SantaStopsIN.