INDOT tracking Santa’s arrival to Indiana

(WISH) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is tracking Santa again this year on social media to help promote safe travels this holiday season.

While the public has the chance to track Santa, Kris Kringle will pass Indiana landmarks, visiting INDOT staff and share travel tips.

Children who would like to track Santa are asked to ask their parents for permission or help.

Here’s how you will track good o’l Saint Nick:

Santa will arritve in Seymour District at 6 p.m.

Click here: www.facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast

Click here: www.twitter.com/INDOTSoutheast

Santa will arritve in Greenfield District at 6:30 p.m.

http://www.facebook.com/INDOTEastCentral

http://www.twitter.com/INDOTEast

Santa will arrive in Fort Wayne Distrcit at 7 p.m.

http://www.facebook.com/INDOTNortheast

http://www.twitter.com/INDOTNortheast

Santa will arrive in LaPorte District at 7:30 p.m.

http://www.facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest

http://www.twitter.com/INDOTNorthwest

Santa will arrive in Crawfordsville District at 8 p.m.

http://www.facebook.com/INDOTWestCentral

http://www.twitter.com/INDOT_WCentral

Santa will arrive in Vincennes District at 8:30 p.m.

http://www.facebook.com/INDOTVincennesDistrict

http://www.twitter.com/INDOTSouthwest

When looking on the social sites above, be sure to look for posts tagged #SantaStopsIN.

