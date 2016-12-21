Memorial services announced for former Indianapolis Mayor Hudnut

Related Coverage Mayor Hudnut remembered by staffers and colleagues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Memorial services will be held in both Indianapolis and Washington for former Indianapolis mayor and congressman William Hudnut.

Hudnut, who served as mayor of Indianapolis from 1972 to 1996 and died Dec. 18 at age 84, will be honored publicly in Indianapolis with a Jan. 6 visitation from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by a memorial service on Jan. 7 at 11 a.m.

Both services will take place at the Second Presbyterian Church, located at 7700 N. Meridian St.

In Washington, Hudnut will be remembered with a Jan. 4 service at 10:30 a.m. at St. Columba’s Episcopal Church, located at 4201 Albemarle St. NW, with reception to follow.

In a final public statement, Hudnut said, “I hope my epitaph will read: ‘He built well and he cared about people.’ In my last years, I have become deeply aware of the love from family and friends and well-wishers with which I have been surrounded. I cherish the affection and support of friends too numerous to count. I can’t be sure, but it seems as though great love must endure.”

In lieu of flowers, Hudnut asked that memorial contributions be made to support:

Hudnut Commons plaza maintenance fund, at Downtown Indy, Inc. Contributions can be sent to:

Hudnut Commons Project

Downtown Indy, Inc.

111 Monument Circle, Suite 1900

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Hudnut Scholarship in Public Leadership at the IUPUI School of Public and Environmental Affairs. Checks can be sent with “Hudnut Scholarship in Public Leadership” on the memo line:

Indiana University Foundation

P.O. Box 6460

Indianapolis, IN 46206

Institute for Civic Leadership & Mayoral Archives at the University of Indianapolis. Contributions can be sent to:

The University of Indianapolis

Office of the President

c/o Mayoral Archives and Mayor Bill Hudnut

1400 East Hanna Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227

