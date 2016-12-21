Notre Dame athlete gets surprise visit from military brother earlier than expected

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WISH) — A Notre Dame basketball player’s Christmas surprise is going viral.

Matt Ferrell’s younger brother, Army First Lieutenant Bo Farrell, who was deployed overseas, sent him a message to congratulate him after winning Monday night’s game.

The taped message appeared during a Notre Dame game on Monday. Little did Matt know that not only was he receiving a taped message from his brother, but they were also going to reunite in person.

Farrell, who wasn’t due to return until next year, came home early thanks to the USO. The two were reunited on the court thanks to the brothers’ grandmother, who worked with the university to get the taped message played on the video board after the basketball game.

Neither Matt nor his parents had any idea Bo was going to come back early.

The tweet from Notre Dame about the moment of “brotherly love” has already been shared more than 30,000 times.

WATCH:An unreal moment between two brothers. Matt Farrell thought his brother was coming home from Afghanistan in February… he was wrong. pic.twitter.com/kp8GVik7Si — Notre Dame MBB (@NDmbb) December 20, 2016

CNN contributed to this report.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...