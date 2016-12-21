Pence says Trump will help preserve social safety net

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana governor and Vice President-elect Mike Pence says Donald Trump will work to preserve the social safety net helping those who struggle.

Pence made the remark Tuesday during a visit to an Indianapolis homeless shelter. He says economic prosperity is the “antidote” to the challenges many face. But he added that it’s important “to continue to provide the resources for social services organizations that come alongside our most vulnerable citizens.”

He also expressed confidence that President-elect Trump will be able to work with Congress to make sure there’s funding for social services.

The vice president-elect is back in Indiana for the Christmas holiday. He says his son Michael will be married during a ceremony at the Indiana governor’s residence.

