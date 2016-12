INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man was found engulfed in flames on the city’s northeast side Wednesday evening.

A passerby called 911 after spotting the man on fire around 11 p.m. on East 37th Street near North Drexel Avenue.

After putting out the flames, fire crews discovered the man was dead. It’s unclear what caused the fire.

Officers also aren’t sure if he died from the flames or was already deceased prior to catching fire.

The man’s name has not been released.

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

