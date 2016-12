FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) РPolice in Fishers have located a missing 80-year-old man.

The Fishers Police Department were looking for Jack Terwilliger, but just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening police said he was found and had been reunited with his family.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Fishers police posted a message on social media about the search for the Terwilliger.

Thank you to everyone who assisted in searching for Jack Terwilliger. Fortunately, he has been found and reunited with his family. — Fishers_Police (@Fishers_Police) December 21, 2016

-Missing Person- Jack Terwilliger, 80 year old w/ dementia. Last seen at Walmart 131/Ambleside wearing Notre Dame jacket. If u see him #911 pic.twitter.com/ulIsKbTEt8 — Fishers_Police (@Fishers_Police) December 21, 2016

