Related Coverage Accused crime ring leader appears in court

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A member of the notorious “Grundy Crew” will be sentenced Wednesday for his connection in a ring of crimes.

William Gammon will hear his sentence Wednesday.

Police say Gammon, Richard Grundy Jr., Adrian Bullock, Ronnie Batts and Lance Hatcher are all tied to a drug house.

Gammon entered a plea agreement in November.

The Marion County prosecutor says the so-called Grundy Crew is responsible for seven homicides and transported drugs between Phoenix and Indianapolis.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...