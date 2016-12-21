Treat an Indy Eleven fan to something great this holiday season

Get “geared” up this Christmas with fashion from Indy Eleven! John Koluder and Molly Kruger show us what’s in store and ready to go at the new team store in Broad Ripple.

• Located at 6280 N. College Ave (parking garage complex, near HopCat)

• Store will be open 11am-7pm Wednesday, Thursday & Friday to take care of your last-second shopping needs

• 20% off ALL merchandise items when you mention Indy Style

• $15 Brickyard Battalion section ticket vouchers available in store (vouchers also available online for $15, $22 & $30 sections)

• $30 Holiday “Ugly Sweater” scarf & 2 ticket vouchers package also availabe

• If you can’t make it to the store, you can get items online at shop.indyeleven.com (in-state orders placed by noon Wednesday can be shipped in time for Friday)

To learn more:

• Shop www.indyeleven.com for all merchandise items

• GiftTickets.indyeleven.com for $15/$22/$30 ticket vouchers

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...