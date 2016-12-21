Woman arrested for OWI after officers find her attempting to leave scene of crash

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A woman was arrested Thursday evening after she attempted to leave the scene of a crash.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said officers were sent to a crash with injury.

When officers arrived, they found fire officials treating a female passenger in a vehicle overturned.

Police say the driver, 27-year-old Channel Monique Vincent, was found walking away from the scene.

Vincent and the passenger were transported to Columbus Regional Hospital. After discharge, Vincent was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Vincent was preliminary charged with the following:

Operating while intoxicated

Endangerment and disorderly conduct

