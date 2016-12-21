Woman reported missing by friend found dead at trash disposal site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 27-year-old woman who was reported missing Saturday night by a friend has been found dead.

Ashley Brown’s body was found at a trash disposal site on Freightliner Drive early Wednesday morning by an employee.

An autopsy will be conducted. Detectives said they are now recreating the route of the trash truck that brought her to the facility.

Brown was last seen early Saturday morning as she left a friend’s apartment.

According to her parents, Brown had only lived in the Nashville-area for about a month and was working as a surgical tech.

Anyone who saw Brown after 4:30 a.m. Saturday is urged to call police at 615-862-7329.

The investigation is ongoing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...