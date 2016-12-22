$75M housing complex coming to Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Plans for a $75 million mixed-use housing complex on Purdue University’s campus moved forward Wednesday.

Innovation Place Apartments will be located at the eastern edge of Purdue Village, where some married student housing buildings will be coming down.

The plans call for two five-story buildings with 841 beds and room for retail space.

Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions is the developer behind the project.

The Area Plan Commission signed off on the measure Wednesday night.

APC Assistant Director Ryan O’Gara said it was the first announcement by the Purdue Research Foundation for the Purdue Innovation District.

“Their objective was to create a fairly lively mixed-use environment that brings in a pretty high residential count and a substantial amount of retail space on the ground floor to create a fairly lively environment,” O’Gara said.

The plan is to break ground in the spring. The project is expected to be complete in the fall of 2018.

