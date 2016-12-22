Authorities searching for suspect wanted in bank robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are on the hunt for a man suspecting of robbing a bank on the north side Thursday morning.
The robbery happened at 10:30 a.m. at the Indiana Members Credit Union in the 8300 block of Naab Road.
It is believed that a black male in his early 20s made demands for money after implying he had a gun.
The suspect later fled on foot after receiving an undetermined amount of cash from the teller.
The suspect is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, medium build, in his early 20s. He was wearing s dark colored sweatshirt, beanie cap, gray sweatpants and white shoes.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.